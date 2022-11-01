live

Deadly Cholera Outbreak Sweeps Across Lebanon: Should India Be Worried Too?

Cholera Outbreak Sweeps Across Lebanon

Health Minister Firass Abiad has warned that Cholera could become "endemic" in the country if authorities fail to curb the rapid spread of the disease at the earliest.

Lebanon is currently fighting the deadliest Cholera outbreak in the history of the country. According to the reports, Health Minister Firass Abiad has warned that Cholera could become "endemic" in the country if authorities fail to curb the rapid spread of the disease at the earliest. Highlighting the initiatives being taken by the country's health authorities, the Health Ministry said that they are closely monitoring preparedness work in securing enough hospital beds for a possible surge in cholera patients. He also warned that the epidemic will not only affect Lebanon's health sector but will wreak the agri-products and tourism sector of the country as well.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 1,326 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total tally to 4,46,53,592. In the latest statement, the Union Health Minister has revealed that India's active COVID cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent.

