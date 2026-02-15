Deadly Chikungunya Virus Ravages Seychelles: CDC Warns Travelers of Crippling Joint Pain, Extremely High Fever

Deadly Chikungunya Virus Outbreak Ravages Seychelles: CDC Warns Travelers of Crippling Joint Pain, Extremely High Fever | Key Points

The CDC has issued a health advisory for travelers to the Seychelles after a chikungunya virus outbreak was confirmed. "Some can have severe joint pain for months to years following acute illness," the CDC stated.

Chikungunya Virus Outbreak News: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health advisory for travelers to the Seychelles, a famous island destination popular for its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and granite rock formations. The notice follows confirmation of a chikungunya virus outbreak earlier this month, a mosquito-borne disease that can cause fever, severe joint pain, headache, rashes, and fatigue, with symptoms generally happening three to seven days after a bite.

The CDC advises preventive measures, which include insect repellent, long-sleeved clothing, and staying in screened or air-conditioned regions, as well as vaccination for visitors.

Chikungunya Virus: All That You Need To Know

Chikungunya disease is caused by the chikungunya virus and is spread to humans through mosquito bites. Outbreaks have occurred in countries in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Most people infected with chikungunya virus develop some symptoms. Symptoms of chikungunya usually begin 3 7 days after a bite by an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash. Most people get better within a week; however, some can have severe joint pain for months to years following acute illness.

People at risk for more severe disease include newborns infected around the time of birth, older adults (65 years or older), and people with medical conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. Death from chikungunya is rare.

Do we have vaccines for this mosquito-borne disease? No. There is no specific treatment for chikungunya.

How Mosquito Control Works In Island Destinations

Managing mosquito risk on islands typically relies on a combination of measures including:

Removal of places suitable for larval development (standing water in containers, planters, drains, etc.), Larvicidal treatments and targeted treatment of hotspots, Monitoring of mosquito populations and epidemiological surveillance, Information campaigns for the population and the tourism sector, Cooperation of local communities, hotels, and public services in maintaining the environment.

According to information published by the WHO and national partners, the Seychelles have recently emphasized the strengthening of vector-borne disease management systems and strategic planning of measures for the period 2025 2030, which includes dengue as one of the diseases requiring a continuous approach. In such a framework, tourism communication becomes an extended arm of public health: the goal is for visitors to receive practical instructions without creating panic and without hiding the problem.

