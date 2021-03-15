The COVD-19 pandemic, the disease that took the world by a storm, has taught people to be extra careful even when they have recovered from the infection. After cases of Black fungus, a rare fungal infection, occurred in several Covid patients, researchers have been trying to find a way to combat the condition. Recently, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited has received approval from India’s drug regulatory authority to use an anti-fungal drug to treat black fungus, also known as Mucormycosis. Also Read - COVID-19 Updates: New coronavirus variant detected in Punjab: Here's why you need to worry

The Mumbai-based bio-pharmaceutical firm has become the first company in India to receive approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to use Liposomal Amphotericin B or LAmB, an anti-fungal medication for patients of Mucormycosis. This comes after many hospitals in India reported the emergence of Mucormycosis cases in coronavirus patients.

Covid-Linked Black Fungus Can Be Fatal

Experts explain that Mucormycosis is a deadly invasive fungal infection that has a fatality rate of up to 80 per cent. It has been reported that the cases of the condition were low before the pandemic here, however, there was a surge in the emergence of Mucormycosis cases among people who recovered from the coronavirus infection. According to health experts, the infection can turn dangerous in two days of its onset. If left undiagnosed, black fungus can reach the organs and lead to fatal consequences.

Black fungus infection generally begins in the nasal area, sinuses and rapidly spreads to the eyes and the brain. Without timely intervention, it could lead to a cerebral abscess, blindness or even death. The condition is more common in people with low immunity. For instance, those suffering from diabetes, AIDS and certain cancers. People who are on immune-suppressing medication or long-term steroids are also vulnerable to the infection. The use of steroids in Covid is common in Covid patients as these are used to manage cytokine storms in these patients. Cytokine storm is an umbrella term that includes a number of conditions of immune dysregulation and multiorgan dysfunction that can lead to multiorgan failure.

This Anti-fungal Infection May Avoid Progression Of The Infection

As per the COO of Bharat Serums & Vaccines (BSV), the medication developed can help prevent the infection from progressing to the stage of surgery. “BSV is indigenously developing and manufacturing the formulation of Amphotericin B including Liposomal Amphotericin B and Lipid Complex Amphotericin B – the anti-fungal medications that have been recommended for use in life-threatening fungal infections such as mucormycosis. Also, BSV is the first Indian company to get the regulatory approval of Liposomal Amphotericin B,” he added.

Dr Swashraya Shah, BSV’s Chief Medical officer said, “Its treatment involves a combination of surgical removal of affected tissues and use of anti-fungal therapy, usually intravenous Liposomal Amphotericin B (LAmB). Several international clinical guidelines have recommended LAmB in the management of various invasive fungal infections, including Mucormycosis. A few recently published reports mention successful clinical recovery of patients suffering from Mucormycosis following the treatment with LAmB.”

