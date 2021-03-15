The COVD-19 pandemic the disease that took the world by a storm has taught people to be extra careful even when they have recovered from the infection. After cases of Black fungus a rare fungal infection occurred in several Covid patients researchers have been trying to find a way to combat the condition. Recently Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited has received approval from India’s drug regulatory authority to use an anti-fungal drug to treat black fungus also known as Mucormycosis. The Mumbai-based bio-pharmaceutical firm has become the first company in India to receive approval from the Drug Controller General of