DCGI Expert Panel Approves Covovax For Children Aged 7-11, India’s Vaccination Coverage Crosses 196.92 Cr

Covovax vaccine has already been approved for restricted use in adults and children in the 12-17 age group.

The Subject Expert Committee of Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI) has recommended granting Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covovax vaccine for children in the age group of 7-11 years, a news agency reported quoting a source.

As per the source, DGCI will review the expert panel's recommendation once again before giving final approval.

In its last meeting in April, the expert panel had sought more information from the SII over the application. Covovax was approved by the drug regulator for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, and in the 12-17 age group with certain conditions on March 9.

As of 7 pm today (Saturday), India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 196.92 Crore (1,96,92,56,476), according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

More than 13 lakh (13,90,325) Vaccine Doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

