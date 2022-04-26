Dark Genital Area In Men Could Be a Sign of Penile Melanosis: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And More

Ever wondered why your private area is darker than the rest of your body? Although it is normal for some people, for others it can be a sign of a disease. For men, a dark pigmented penile area can be a sign of Penile melanosis. This is usually a benign or harmless condition, which is characterized by small black or dark patches on the penis. This change in skin colour is known as hyperpigmentation, which is a result of melatonin deposition on the outer skin.

Penile Melanosis: What To Know

Penile Melanosis, is also known as penile lentiginosis. The pigmentation usually occurs on the head area of the male genitalia or the shaft of the penis. This condition is not fatal, it is generally harmless and doesn't require treatment unless it turns into a serious condition. Penile Melanosis is also not an infectious disease. However, you should be aware of the symptoms. Check them HERE!

Penile Melanosis: Symptoms To Know

Apart from hyperpigmented dark skin, some of the common symptoms of this condition include -

A flattened skin lesion that is usually:

Dark black or brown in colour Under a centimeter in length Mostly affects individuals between the age group - 15 and 72 These lesions are painless and not likely to bleed or change over time

In rarest cases, a person suffering from Penile Melanosis can also suffer from conditions such as lichen sclerosus. This usually involves thinning of the skin on the penis and the presence of whitish spots on the penis head or foreskin.

Causes and Risk Factors

Why one develops such a condition is not known yet. However, the condition is a result of collections of a good amount of melanin or other pigmentary deposits, such as hemosiderin and lipofuscin, in the skin.

According to experts, genes play a very important role in the development of this condition. Some of the other risk factors of Penile Melanosis are:

Injury to the penis Treatment with the psoriasis medication anthralin, or psoralen and ultraviolet light (PUVA) therapy History of any kind of skin diseases such as eczema, or other chronic skin conditions