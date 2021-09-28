Dangerous New D2 Variant Of Dengue In India A Cause For Concern: Here’s What You Need To Know

Recently, several cases of infection with the new variant, the DENV 2 strain of dengue, is being reported in many cities across the country.

A new dangerous variant of dengue, D2, has emerged in India and this may be driving the spike in infectious cases in the country.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, now, a new variant of Dengue has been observed in more than 15 states in the country. Dengue cases have been steadily rising across the country, giving new challenges to healthcare workers. According to the latest report, Delhi is the worst-hit state at the moment where the dengue death toll has already reached 6. With the addition of new cases, the total number of cases of the vector-borne disease has climbed to over 1,530 in the national capital. Dengue infection is also on the rise in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Punjab. Dengue which spreads through infected mosquitos (Aedes Mosquito) is also capable of causing re-infection risk, just like the COVID-19 virus. The symptoms can range from mild to severe and even cause death, if not treated on time. But can Dengue infections be really that severe and concerning? How worried should one be at this point in time when life was gradually going back to normalcy? Let's understand.

Beware of Internal Bleeding, Shock

With cases of this infection, which can cause haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome, on the rise in various places across the country, health officials are worried and concerned. Recently, several cases of infection with the new variant, the DENV 2 strain of dengue, is being reported in many cities across the country. Also called the D2 variant, this strain is dangerous and can lead to fatal internal bleeding and shock. According to the Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava, this particular variant is highly virulent and can lead to more fatal cases. He also suggested that this variant may be behind the deaths caused by the mysterious fever in the western UP districts of Firozabad, Agra, Mathura, and Aligarh recently.

Precautions That You Need To Take

Since this is a more dangerous variant of dengue, it is now even more important to take the necessary precautions against infection. Here's what you need to do.

TRENDING NOW

Do not let water stagnate around you.

Wear full sleeve dress.

This type of mosquito generally bites in the daytime, so be more careful during the day.

Use mosquito repellents during the day.

Symptoms To Look Out For

The D2 strain of dengue is highly transmissible and early diagnosis can bring down fatality rates. If despite taking precautions, you still fall sick, here are some of the symptoms that you need to be alert to.

High-grade fever

Vomiting

Joint pains

Altered sensorium

What To Do If You Are Infected With The D2 Variant

Dengue fever is dangerous as it can quickly develop into a haemorrhagic fever. The real risk occurs if one is infected by one serotype in the past and then is infected for a second time by another serotype. This increases the risk of dengue hemorrhagic fever. If you fall sick with this variant, here's what you need to do.

Take Rest

Drink plenty of water and fluids to stay hydrated.

You can take paracetamol to manage your fever. But consult a doctor first.

Avoid taking analgesics and aspirin.

What's Making Dengue Cases More Problematic This Year?

We reached out to several doctors across the state to understand why the condition is in such bad shape this year. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com Dr. Raman Kumar, President of AFPI (Academy of Family Physicians of India) said, "Dengue returns every 2-3 years with larger numbers. Hospitals and health facilities are often overwhelmed. While the country was busy with the COVID pandemic, a spike in the cases of febrile illnesses, influenza-like illnesses, and Dengue-like symptoms was expected. Past two years we didn't see such a surge in numbers due to lockdown. While life is getting down to normal after gradual relaxation in economic movement, seasonal infectious diseases are bound to rise. It is normal to see all hospitals full during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods. This year is no exception only that there is an overlap with an ongoing COVID pandemic. Double efforts are needed in order to address the challenge of the pandemic as well as seasonal epidemics."

You may like to read

(With inputs from IANS)

RECOMMENDED STORIES