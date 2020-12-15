A new variant of coronavirus has been found which is growing faster in some parts of England British MPs have been told. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at least 60 different local authorities had recorded COVID-19 infections caused by the new variant the BBC reported on Monday. He said the World Health Organization had been notified and UK scientists were doing detailed studies. He also added there was nothing to suggest it caused worse disease or that vaccines would no longer work. He told MPs in the House of Commons that over the last week there had been sharp exponential