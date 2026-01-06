Damien Martyn Health Update: Australia Star Wakes Up From Induced Coma After Battle With Meningitis

Damien Martyn Health Update: Australia Star Wakes Up From Induced Coma After Battle With Meningitis

Damien Martyn Health Update: Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has made an 'unbelievable' turnaround after coming out of an induced coma while being treated in Gold Coast hospital with meningitis. The 54-year-old Martyn, who was admitted to the hospital last week, is now expected to be moved out of the intensive care unit.

"Martyn is now out of a coma, and he is speaking to his loved ones," Australian cricket broadcaster Fox Sports stated on Monday, Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia.

According to the hospital logs, the former cricketer was in coma with meningitis, a serious medical condition that occurs when the protective membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord become inflamed.

Medical journals quote that patient with this condition may slip into coma and can suffer severe health issues as well.

What Is Meningitis?

The former batter, who played 67 Tests and 208 one-day internationals for Australia, fell critically ill late last month. He was immediately rushed to hospital on the Gold Coast, where doctors diagnosed him battling with meningitis. Let's know from an expert more about this condition and why it can lead to a coma like situation.

Meningitis is a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. This inflammation is usually caused by an external or an internal infection that is left unattended for a long period of time. However, sometimes, meningitis can also result from certain injuries, medications, or underlying health conditions.

As per the American Medical Journal, meningitis can affect people of all ages and can become life-threatening if not treated promptly.

There are mainly two different types of meningitis, namely - Viral Meningitis and Bacterial Meningitis.

While on one hand when viral meningitis is common and usually doesn't lead to any severe infection or symptoms, Bacterial Meningitis can actually turn fatal if not treated properly.

Some of the warning signs and symptoms associated with this fatal health condition include:

High fever accompanied by chills Body ache and muscle pain Stiff neck and shoulder Persistent headache Nausea and vomiting Cold hands and feet Numbness Confusion

Can meningitis lead to coma? Yes, studies have shown that in case of bacterial meningitis, an infected individual is at high risk of slipping into coma. This mainly happens when the condition is not treated properly on time.

"When the brain is severely affected, a person may lose consciousness and slip into a coma".

Understand the condition this way - when the brain is swollen, it can disrupt the usual blood flow to the brain cells, leading to instant failure of the system.

How Is Damien Martyn Right Now?

The former Australian cricketers longtime friend Adam Gilchrist informed the media that Martyn is recovering well and has also spoken to closed ones after coming back from coma.

"He will remain in the hospital and continue to receive treatment, but the turnaround has been miraculous. He has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle," Gilchrist said.

