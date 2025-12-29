Daddoa Cause Of Death: South Korean Beauty YouTuber Passes Away At 29, Fans In Shock

South Korean beauty YouTuber Daddoa dies at 29. Know the reported cause of death, her career highlights, and why fans across the world are shocked.

The Asian beauty world is in shock by the death of Daddoa, one of the early icons of South Korea's beauty blogger scene, on December 16. The announcement was made on December 25 by Leferi Beauty Entertainment, Daddoa's agency. Daddoa, full name Lee Da-sol, was born in 1996 and passed away at the age of 29.

Daddoa's Cause Of Death Revealed

According to the announcement, Daddoa died on December 16. Both the agency and her family chose not to reveal the exact cause of death. Choi In-seok, a spokesperson of Leferi Beauty Entertainment, urged the public and media to respect the family's privacy during this trying time and avoid baseless speculation so that the late YouTuber might rest in peace.

"Daddoa was not only a first-generation YouTuber, but also one of the earliest figures to prove the global potential of the Korean beauty industry," she said.

Fans Pay Emotional Tributes Online

Following the announcement, long-time fans expressed their grief and sympathies in the comments area of her YouTube videos. Messages like: "Even if you no longer upload videos, I hope you are living well somewhere," "May you rest peacefully in heaven and no longer suffer," and "Thank you for taking care of my beauty during my teenage years," revealed her profound impact on her audience.

About Daddoa, South Korean Beauty YouTuber

Daddoa started her video creation career in 2015 and soon ascended to become one of South Korea's top beauty YouTubers, with over 1.2 million subscribers. She was well-known for her sensitive visuals, advanced makeup talents, and friendly, personable manner of engaging with viewers.

Daddoa previously admitted that she had been a victim of school bullying. In one of her videos, she stated how emotional scars inspired her to use makeup as a type of armour, allowing her to gain confidence and face the world more fearlessly.

