D2 Strain Of Dengue May Cause Brain Haemorrhage; Signs Of The Vector-Borne Disease You Should Know

Official authorities have said that the D2 strain of dengue can be fatal and lead to brain haemorrhage. Read on to know how you can mitigate the risk.

Following the outbreak of dengue, first in Uttar Pradesh and now in the national capital, the government is concerned over the spiralling cases of the diseases. Right now, dengue fever is another viral ailment that is causing concern in the middle of the COVID pandemic. Dengue cases are out of control across the country, causing a lot of havoc over an infection that was previously thought to be seasonal and milder. With active cases outnumbering COVID cases in some places, the seasonal infection is also said to have resulted in a high number of reinfections and risky consequences for those who have previously acquired dengue fever, making the spread of the disease through mosquito bites all the more alarming.

Dengue virus serotype 2 (DENV-2 or D2) is the most dangerous strain, according to specialists, and can cause severe sickness. A central team recently visited the Firozabad district and discovered that the bulk of cases are caused by dengue fever, with a few instances caused by scrub typhus and leptospirosis.

Dengue Fever Can Be Fatal; Protection Is A Must

The House Index and Container Index, both above 50 per cent, were determined to have high vector indices. According to experts, dengue fever can be fatal, protect yourself from vector-borne infections by using mosquito nets, repellents, and covering oneself to avoid mosquito bites. We don't even have a vaccination for dengue fever, so it's critical to treat it as a serious condition that might lead to problems. Malaria also has negative consequences. We must take action to combat the disease.

Warning Signs Of Dengue

Dengue fever is a viral infection spread by mosquitos that cause high fever, headache, muscle and joint discomfort, and skin rashes. This infection is caused by four closely related serotypes of a Flaviviridae virus: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4, which are transmitted by the bite of Aedes mosquitos. One who has been infected with dengue can experience the following symptoms:

Nausea

Aches and pains

Rash

Abdominal pain

Continuous vomiting

Fluid accumulation

Restlessness

Pain in the eye

Muscle pain

Headaches

Though these viruses are self-limiting and do not stay longer than ten days, they can produce dengue hemorrhagic fever in extreme cases (DHF). It could lead to heavy bleeding, a drop in blood pressure, a decline in platelet (clot-forming cells) count in the blood, and even death. The last stage of DHF is known as dengue shock syndrome and includes rapid and weak pulses, hypotension, cold and clammy skin, undetectable blood pressure, and shock (DSS). In extreme circumstances, hospitalization is required right away.

