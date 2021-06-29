In a first, India has reported five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CVM) a rare disorder that leads to rectal bleeding amongst the COVID-19 patients at Ganga Ram Hospital. According to the reports, all five patients faced the problem on an average of 20-30 days after the diagnosis of Covid-19. “Some patients came in complaining of rectal bleeding, which upon diagnosis was linked to Cytomegalovirus,” a doctor was quoted as saying. Also Read - Alert Night Owls! Proper Sleep-Wake Behavior Helps Deal With Mental Health Disorders During Covid-19

Cytomegalovirus Causing Severe Ailments in Covid-19 Patients

Until now it affected only immunocompromised patients, post-transplant, cancer, AIDS, etc., but this is the "first time in India" that cases of CMV-related rectal bleeding in Covid immunocompetent patients have been reported, a spokesperson of the hospital said. According to Prof Anil Arora, chairman of, Institute of Liver Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences at the hospital, "During the second wave of the pandemic, in April-May, we have seen five cases of CMV infection in otherwise immunocompetent patients with COVID-19."

Doctors at the Ganga Ram Hospital also said that two patients had massive bleeding and one required emergency lifesaving surgery in the form of removal of the right side of the colon. One of them succumbed due to massive bleeding and severe Covid chest disease.

What is Cytomegalovirus?

Cytomegalovirus which is commonly known as CMV is a common virus infection. According to experts, once a body gets infected with this virus, it retains it for life. The virus can cause severe illness amongst the ones who are immunocompromised. Studies have shown that the virus, after entering the body, spreads through an infected person’s saliva, blood, urine, sweat, cough, sneeze, and other body fluids.

Some of the Symptoms of Cytomegalovirus

The virus rarely causes any severe health issues among healthy individuals and therefore, most people who get CMV don’t know it. Here are some of the warning symptoms of cytomegalovirus.

Mild sore throat

Muscle ache

Extreme fatigue

Swollen glands

A rise in body temperature/ fever

Pain in abdomen

Bleeding during stool discharge

Apart from all the above-listed symptoms, the virus infection can also severely damage your lungs, liver, esophagus, stomach, intestines, and brain.

Serious Complications of this Virus

The covid infection itself and the medicines used for its treatment (like steroids) do suppress the immunity of patients and make them susceptible for uncommon infections with varied presentations, the hospital said in a statement. “One such opportunistic infection is from CMV Cytomegaloirus exists in 80 to 90 per cent of the Indian population in asymptomatic form as our immunity is strong enough to make it clinically asymptomatic. Clinical presentation with symptoms secondary to CMV, is usually seen in patients whose immunity is compromised,” it said.

But in these five cases, all patients presented with “low lymphocyte count (6-10 per cent as against a normal of 20 to 40 per cent)”, indicating Covid-induced suppression of immunity predisposing them to symptomatic reactivation of CMV infection, doctors said. These patients in the age group of 30-70, are from Delhi-NCR, and four had presented with lower gastrointestinal bleed, which is bleeding in stools, and one of them presented with intestinal obstruction, the statement said.

“Two of them had massive bleeding, one requiring emergency life-saving surgery in the form of removal of the right side of the colon, while one of them succumbed due to massive bleeding and severe Covid-19 chest disease,” the hospital said. The other three patients were successfully treated with antiviral therapy with ganciclovir, said Arora.

“Cytomegalovirus colitis was confirmed by PCR testing for CMV viremia and tissue biopsy from the large intestine which showed intranuclear inclusion bodies which were further confirmed to be due to CMV infection by the specific immunohistochemistry stains,” said Dr Sunila Jain, senior consultant pathologist, at the hospital. In such cases, a high index of suspicion and timely intervention in the form of an early diagnosis and effective antiviral therapy can save many precious lives, opined Dr. Praveen Sharma, senior consultant, gastroenterology department at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)