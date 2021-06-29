In a first India has reported five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CVM) a rare disorder that leads to rectal bleeding amongst the COVID-19 patients at Ganga Ram Hospital. According to the reports all five patients faced the problem on an average of 20-30 days after the diagnosis of Covid-19. “Some patients came in complaining of rectal bleeding which upon diagnosis was linked to Cytomegalovirus” a doctor was quoted as saying. Cytomegalovirus Causing Severe Ailments in Covid-19 Patients Until now it affected only immunocompromised patients post-transplant cancer AIDS etc. but this is the first time in India that cases of CMV-related rectal