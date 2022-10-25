live

Cyclone Sitrang UPDATES: 7 Killed In Bangladesh, Red Alert For Four Northeast States

Cyclone Sitrang Makes Landfall In Bangladesh

The weather department has issued a warning that the nearby states can witness heavy rain accompanied by high wind, gusting up to 100 kmph, and high tidal waves.

Cyclone Sitrang LIVE Updates: Cyclone Saitrang intensified into a severe storm on Monday night. At least seven people in Bangladesh lost their lives after Cyclone Sitrang battered parts of the densely-populated country late Monday. Taking cognizance of the situation, the weather department has issued a red alert for four northeast states.

On Diwali, which is also celebrated as Kali puja in West Bengal, the people of the state witnessed heavy rainfalls at night. According to the weather agency, Sitrang cyclone also impacted the Sunderbans area, ie Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

LIVE UPDATES