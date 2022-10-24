Cyclone Sitrang Intensifies: High Alert Issued In West Bengal, Odisha And North East

Heavy rains are predicted for West Bengal and nearby states, including Odisha and North-Eastern regions. According to the reports, in Kolkata, the wind speed could reach up to 50 kmph.

Heavy rainfall alert has been issued in West Bengal, Odisha, and nearby areas as Cyclone Sitrang intensifies into severe cyclonic storm. The weather department has said that the cyclone is currently moving toward Bangladesh. All the states have been asked to remain on maximum alert with all precautionary measures to handle the heavy rainfall which is expected to hit the state today towards the evening in view of cyclone 'Sitrang'.

#Cyclone sitrang: The signal at number 6 blows through the #Rohingya refugee camp. Please pray 🤲 Mon, 24 Oct pic.twitter.com/3IXAlp3FUT Abdul Wajed Rashidi (@Abdul_Wajed_642) October 24, 2022

Cyclone Sitrang: What To Know

Cyclone Sitrang will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12hrs. The Cyclone is expected to move towards Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip early morning tomorrow (25-10-2022). Heavy rains are predicted for West Bengal and nearby states, including Odisha and North-Eastern regions. In Kolkata, the wind speed could reach up to 50 kmph, affecting marquees set up for Kali puja celebrations.

Diseases That Can Spread Post-Cyclone Attack

While the loss of life and properties are common pictures of a cyclone attack, there are some more insidious consequences to such calamities. Water-borne diseases can see a spike after a cyclone attack. Take a look at what these diseases are:

Contamination of Water

Drinking water can get contaminated with fecal matter, debris, and soil, which can further lead to diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, and jaundice.

Spike In Communicable Diseases

Cyclones can lead to contamination of food and water, the two primary factors which can cause a surge in communicable diseases such as diarrhoea, bacillary dysentery, etc. Apart from these, there can also be a spike in vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and also chronic skin diseases.

Shortage of Foods

An acute shortage of foods post-cyclone attack can lead to malnutrition, poor health of the infants, etc.

Stress and Mental Health Issues

Loss of lives and properties can cause tremendous stress and trauma in some people. Therefore, it is recommended to stay safe while there is an alert issued about a possible cyclone attack.

How To Prepare Yourself For A Cyclone

Here are some tips that one should follow or keep in mind when there is a cyclone alert issued in the state or nearby areas:

Keep a first-aid kit ready, with basic medicines and necessities. Stock up on food items so that you don't starve yourself later. Close all the doors and windows properly, and make sure to not keep any gaps open.