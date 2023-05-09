Cyclone Mocha Alert In Bay Of Bengal: Should We Be Concerned Of The Repercussions On Health?

IMD has issued an alert on a low pressure system in South Bay of Bengal. Note that cyclones not only cause deaths but also brings long term repercussions on health.

The Meteorological Department of India has issued an cyclone alert today. According to reports, a low pressure system is forming in the Southeast Bay of Bengal surrounding the region of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The IMD says that this low pressure is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm between the dates May 9th and 10th. The region of Andaman and Nicobar Islands are already experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall beginning from 8th of May. But reports say that cyclonic storms might starts later. Fishermen have been instructed to return to shore by May 7 afternoon, and all coastal activities have been ordered to stop.

This warning is essentially very important because cyclonic storms can wreak a havoc in the areas where it hits. It results in many deaths and injuries and also long term repercussion on health, economy and overall the lives of people affected by it.

Cyclonic Storms Have Severe Health impacts On Victims

Long Term Trauma: The WHO has already stated that cyclonic storms can have a severe impact on peoples mental health. These natural disasters are followed by loss of life, homes, livelihoods, etc. it can take a lot of time for people to get back to their normal lives.

Shortage Of Food: Cyclone come with a lot of destruction of homes, lands and crops. It results in the disruption of food supplies in the affected areas leading to food shortages. Food shortages can lead to malnutrition and health problems especially in young people, newborn babies and infants. The indirect impact can also be rise in mortality rates in the area.

Water Contamination: In 2004, a study was published in the journal Disasters. This study analyzed the quality of drinking water after the disastrous cyclone Fiji. The study found that, the water was filled with bacteria. The aftermath of cyclone is very severe on the drinking water. They get contaminated with silt, feces and debris and that is how it can cause serious illnesses. There is always a rise in cases of diarrhea, dysentery and other water-borne diseases like cholera and typhoid fever after a cyclone.

Communicable Diseases: The first form of disease which can blow up are communicable diseases like diarrhea, dysentery and vectors-borne diseases. This has also been proven and published by a study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2015 in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

Non-communicable diseases: Another study based on non-communicable diseases was published in the journal PLOS Current in 2015 which stated that these diseases also take a serious hit after a natural disaster. After a disaster, there is a disruption in health services in the area, this can exacerbate illnesses even further. Diseases like hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and kidney diseases are known to rise significantly.

