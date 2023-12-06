Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh Leave Cities Waterlogged, Health Advisory Issued

Cyclone Michaung Aftermath: The flooding in Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have claimed 23 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday.

Cyclone Michaung LIVE: Cyclone Michaung, which made landfall on India's east coast on December 5th (Tuesday), has left a trail of devastation in its wake. Some of the worst-hit states include Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall and high winds caused widespread waterlogging in these cities damaging homes, businesses, and infrastructure. In the aftermath of this 2023 cyclone, most of the cities in these states are now reeling under the threat of waterborne diseases because of the unprecedented rains and waterlogging.

Chennai Witnesses Worst Rain in Decades

Chennai, as per the IMD report has received its heaviest rainfall during the landfall in 70-80 years, with some areas recording over 300mm of precipitation in a single day. This led to flash floods and widespread waterlogging, causing immense damage to properties and disrupting transportation networks. Schools and offices remained closed for several days as authorities worked to clear the flooded streets and restore basic services.

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Cyclone Aftermath

Cyclone Michaung made landfall on Tuesday between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. While the cyclonic storm has weakened upon landfall, the rains continued to cause damage, particularly in coastal districts. Thousands of people were evacuated to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

What happens next is the question. As per experts, due to the heavy rains, and waterlogging situations in these states, most of the people residing will face some constant health challenges including food scarcity, medical emergencies, the rise of water-borne diseases (dengue and malaria), and most importantly food poisoning.

Cyclone Michaung Aftermath: Health Advice Issued In Chennai And Andhra

Health Authorities have issued the following advice to stay safe:

Do not drink water directly from the tap, or any sealed bottle. Boil drinking water before drinking it. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Keep a sanitizer inside your wallet all the time Avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants. Do not eat food that has been contaminated by floodwater. Get medical attention if you experience any symptoms of illness, such as fever, diarrhea, or vomiting.

"With stagnant water becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes, health authorities are concerned about the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases like malaria and dengue fever. They have issued advisories urging residents to boil water before drinking, wash their hands frequently, and use insect repellent to avoid mosquito bites," said Dr Dhiman Chatterjee, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

