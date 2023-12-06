Cyclone Michaung Aftermath: Heavy Rains Claim Lives Of 23 People In Chennai, Experts Warn of Looming Health Challenges

Cyclone Michaung LIVE Update: The aftermath of Cyclone Michaung continues to unfold in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, with the death toll rising to 23, on Wednesday morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, the "Cyclonic Storm has weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal Andhra Pradesh, positioned approximately 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. However, the trail of devastation and signs of upcoming health challenges are keeping the officials on their toes. The heavy rains and waterlogging have caused immense damage to infrastructure, homes, and businesses, leaving thousands displaced and facing severe health risks.

Cyclone Michaung: Chennai witnessed its worst rainfall in over 70 years, with some areas receiving over 300mm of precipitation in 24 hours. The incessant downpour led to flash floods and widespread waterlogging, inundating streets, homes, and public spaces. The deluge caused extensive damage to properties and disrupted essential services, forcing schools, offices, and businesses to shut down for several days.

Cyclone Kills 23 In Chennai, Death Toll Expected To Rise

The rising death toll in Chennai paints a grim picture of the storm's impact on the coastal region of India. As per reports, most victims died due to drowning, electrocution, or falling debris. Rescue and recovery operations are underway, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies working tirelessly to clear debris, restore essential services, and provide aid to those affected. But there are a few health challenges that may come up in the upcoming few days.

TheHealthSite.com reached out to experts to understand what these challenges could be and how the Cyclone-hit states must prepare for them. "Cyclone Michaung serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of coastal communities to extreme weather events. As the global climate continues to change, the frequency and intensity of such storms are expected to increase. Strengthening disaster preparedness, investing in resilient infrastructure, and raising public awareness are crucial steps in minimizing the impact of future disasters and building a more resilient future," said an official.

Health Officials Warn of Looming Crisis

As floodwaters recede, concerns about potential outbreaks of waterborne diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and leptospirosis are rising. Standing water creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while contaminated water supplies pose a significant risk of gastrointestinal illnesses. Health officials are urging residents to take precautions, including boiling water before drinking, washing hands frequently, and using mosquito nets.

What Are The Most Important Post-Cyclone Measures?

It's important to stay home and keep all your essentials easily available to you during a cyclone alert. But what about next? What should you do to stay safe after the cyclone has weakened? Here are 6 tips given by the experts:

You should remain in the shelter until informed that you can return to your home. You must get inoculated against diseases immediately. Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts. If you have to drive, do drive carefully. Clear debris from your premises immediately. Report the correct losses to the appropriate authorities.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana and isolated heavy rainfall over south Chhattisgarh, south Coastal, and adjoining south Interior Odisha on December 6. The southern districts of Odisha were on alert on Tuesday night as the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase. Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra are also expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall today.