Sleep is such an essential part of our lives that increase or decrease in its duration can be impactful. A new study published in the European Heart Journal has revealed that too little or too less sleep is linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and early death.

For the study, the researchers enrolled over 116,000 people from across the world and analyzed their sleeping patterns along with their risk of heart disease. Further, they found that subjects who were sleeping for a total of 8 to 9 hours which is more than the recommended time (6 to 8 hours) were at a five percent increased the risk of early death or developing diseases of the heart or blood vessels in the brain.

Moreover, those sleeping between nine and ten hours a day had an increased risk of 17 percent and those sleeping more than ten hours a day had a 41 percent increased risk. They also noticed a nine percent increased risk for people who slept a total of six or fewer hours, however, this finding was not statistically significant.

Additionally, the doctors noticed that or every 1000 people sleeping six or fewer hours a night, 9.4 developed cardiovascular disease (CVD) or died per year. This occurred in 7.8 of those sleeping six to eight hours, 8.4 of those sleeping eight to nine hours, 10.4 of those sleeping nine to ten hours and 14.8 of those sleeping more than ten hours.

Wang said, lead author of the study quoted as saying, “Given that this is an observational study that can only show an association rather than proving a causal relationship, we cannot say that too much sleep per se causes cardiovascular diseases.” She further added, “However, too little sleep could be an underlying contributor to death and cases of cardiovascular disease, and too much sleep may indicate underlying conditions that increase risk.”

Initial studies have also claimed an association between sleep and death or cardiovascular and other diseases, but results have been contradictory. In a study conducted on 116,632 adults aged between 35 and 70 years in 21 countries with different income levels in seven geographic regions (North America and Europe, the Middle East, South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, China and Africa), the researchers found that during an average follow-up time of approximately eight years, 4,381 people died and 4,365 suffered a major cardiovascular problem such as a heart attack or stroke.

Further, it was noticed that daytime napping was linked to higher risks of death or cardiovascular problems in those with sufficient or longer sleep at night, however, this was not the case in people who slept under six hours at night.