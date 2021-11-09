Cut Back On Alcohol, Exercise More To Reduce The Risk Of COVID-19, Says A Study

Cut Back On Alcohol, Exercise More To Reduce The Risk Of COVID-19

There are several factors that could increase the risk of developing COVID, but there are some that you can control, including drinking alcohol, exercising and more.

The symptoms of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vary greatly. Some people experience no symptoms at all, while others become so ill that they must be admitted to the hospital and may require a ventilator to breathe. Older persons, as well as people of any age who have other major health problems, such as heart or lung disease, impaired immune systems, obesity, or diabetes, maybe at a higher risk of developing dangerous COVID-19 symptoms. This is comparable to how other respiratory infections, such as influenza, manifest themselves. But lifestyle factors also play a role in the development of SARS-CoV-2.

These Are The Modifiable Risk Factors For COVID-19

According to a new study from the United Kingdom, higher alcohol intake, Asian/Asian British ethnicity, and obesity are all linked to an increased risk of getting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Furthermore, 10 hours of moderate but not vigorous physical activity each week was linked to lower susceptibility to infection.

A total of 28 parameters were found to be linked to the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 infection. People of Asian descent, direct medical or social workers, travel overseas, and a high BMI (25 kg/m2) were all linked to a higher risk of COVID-19 infection and infection. Infected patients' antibody titers. Other characteristics linked to increased infection include low education, sex hormone medication, light physical activity, vitamin D supplements, and increasing alcohol use (15 units or more per week).

TRENDING NOW

The Study

Researchers began the COVIDENCE UK observational project on May 1, 2020, in which they evaluated COVID-19 infection rates among people aged 16 and up in the United Kingdom. The study named "Determinants of Prevaccinal Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2: A Population Longitudinal Study (COVIDENCE UK)" studied a total of 88 potential risk factors for severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by the coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Participants answered questions concerning probable COVID-19 symptoms they've noticed since February 1, 2020, any COVID-19 test results they've had, and self-reporting of any potential COVID-19 risk factors via an online survey.

(with inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES