The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the novel coronavirus is now the dominant variant in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. The highly contagious COVID-19 variant is driving the current wave of Covid-19 infections across the globe. Omicron has been designated 'a variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) based on the evidence that it has several mutations in spike protein which make it more transmissible than other strains of the virus. However, it is said to cause less severe disease than previous COVID-19 variants.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge has also said that the current wave of infections with the Omicron variant of the virus will be "strong but short."

Although Omicron infection causes a milder form of the disease, it still causes post-Covid syndrome like any other strain, cautioned Kluge.

"We definitely shouldn't say - let the Omicron (variant) affect us, we do not need vaccination, it is milder. No, because there is also a syndrome which is called long-Covid. Up to 30 per cent of people with Covid-19 will suffer for months and months. We should not play with modern nature," Kluge told TASS news agency in an interview.

Are we coming closer to the end of Covid-19 pandemic?

It is "far too early" to say that this is the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Kluge.

"This virus has surprised us greatly more than once - for example, the Delta virus. But yes, this is a cause for optimism. But we should not relax," Kluge was quoted as saying.

However, he feels that the current wave of Covid-19 infections will be strong but short, based on the experience in countries which have already reached the peak.

Nevertheless, Kluge said that the priority is to protect the vulnerable people and underscored the five pandemic stabilisers: vaccination, boosters, masks, ventilation, and increase in access to treatments.

Kluge encourages people to get vaccinated and get boosted against Covid-19.

With vaccination, he said, "there is hope for optimism that we will get out of the acute phase of the pandemic".

