Current Decline In COVID Cases 'May Not Be Real,' Could Be Due To Reduction In Testing: WHO

In the light of COVID cases declining, many countries have asked people not to get tested unless they experience severe symptoms. But a WHO expert thinks that reducing testing, surveillance is not a good idea.

With COVID cases continuously declining, many countries have decided to ask people not to get tested unless they think that they are at a 'high risk' of the disease. But an official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concern regarding the decline in testing and surveillance of COVID cases around the world.

According to the WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, eliminating restrictions, testing and surveillance of the virus are diminishing, which is a big source of concern, according to a World Health Organization official.

Reducing Testing Not Smart Even If COVID Cases Are Down

Further emphasizing the fact that reducing COVID testing isn't a good idea, the WHO expert believes that the world needs to be strategic about the current situation. She further stated, "And what we do not want to see is the dismantling of these surveillance systems that have been out in place for COVID-19."

Despite the fact that global infections are down roughly 20 per cent this week compared to last week, she believes the drop "may not be real" due to a reduction in testing.

Van Kerkhove had a similar admonition concerning deaths. Last week, nearly 68,000 deaths were reported as a result of Covid, a modest decrease from the previous week, although WHO officials have raised concerns about some of the reporting. As the Omicron wave fades, many European governments, including the United Kingdom, have eased Covid prohibitions. However, as the virus spreads, the World Health Organization expects new variants to emerge, however, it is unclear whether future variants will be more or less severe or transmissible. As a result, testing is still vital, according to the paper.

Meanwhile, WHO Experts Believe COVID Will End This Year

Recently, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that COVID may fade this year. She hinted that COVID might end this year but not completely. The WHO's chief scientist stated that we will get through it, we will get out of it but added, "I believe it will take longer than people are planning now." They anticipate being free of the pandemic by the end of the year. Yes, we shall overcome the effects of the coronavirus on our health. We won't be able to eradicate the virus, but we will learn to live with it in the same way that we have learned to deal with previous respiratory viruses.

Yet, Van Kerkhove also warned people to be cautious and not let their guard down. "Now is not the time to just drop everything. We need to be very careful about what is being done because we have to limit the spread," she added.

