The COVID-19 vaccine scene is surely looking up with so many hopeful candidates. This brings a ray of hope to everyone. The world has battled the pandemic for almost a year now and despite setbacks experts are hopeful of getting a vaccine in the market soon. Against this backdrop there is another piece of good news on the vaccine front. German vaccine maker CureVac on Monday said that interim results from early trials showed that its investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate CvnCoV appeared safe and triggered immune response among volunteers. The vaccine candidate was generally well tolerated across all tested doses