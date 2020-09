The collaboration is aimed at identifying effective treatments for patients with Covid-19, said Mylan Chief Operating Officer, Sanjeev Sethi.

India is now the second-worst COVID-19-hit country in the world, just next to the United States. As of Wednesday, India has recorded 56,46,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 90,020 deaths, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. With 67,79, 609 confirmed cases and 1,98,793 deaths, the United States remains the worst-hit country by the pandemic. Unfortunately, there is no cure yet for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Across the world, doctors and scientists are working on finding drugs to save the lives of infected people and a vaccine to prevent the infection. Indian researchers and drug companies are also leaving no stone unturned to find a solution to this pandemic.

Seven Indian pharmaceutical companies are working on developing coronavirus vaccines in India. These include Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute, Zydus Cadila, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax and Biological E. Many research institutions have also been allotted funds to study mathematical modeling for Covid-19 and conduct human clinical trials of potential vaccines.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), India's premier research organisation, on Wednesday signed a deal with global pharma major Mylan Laboratories Ltd to identify potential therapies for Covid-19.

CSIR, Mylan to collaborate on clinical trials of well-proven drugs

Under the partnership, CSIR’s constituent laboratory, the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), and Mylan will jointly conduct a series of clinical trials towards new and innovative solutions to manage the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

It will begin with a multiple arm Phase-3 study that will be conducted in adult patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 at risk of complications.

CSIR Director-General, Dr. Shehkar C Mande told IANS that the organization has prioritized conducting clinical trials of well-proven drugs in partnership with industry towards the development of multiple therapeutic options for Covid-19.

They have sought approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for regulatory approval for the clinical trials.

Bharat Biotech working on an intranasal COVID vaccine

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for a novel chimp-adenovirus, single-dose intranasal vaccine for Covid-19. Bharat Biotech will own the rights to distribute the vaccine in all markets except USA, Japan and Europe.

The Phase I trials will be conducted in Saint Louis University’s Vaccine & Treatment Evaluation Unit. After obtaining the required regulatory approval, Bharat Biotech will pursue further stages of clinical trials in India and undertake large scale manufacture of the vaccine at its GMP facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

This intranasal vaccine candidate has shown unprecedented levels of protection in mice studies, according to Bharat Biotech. The results were recently published in the scientific journal ‘Cell’ and in an editorial in ‘Nature’.

Bharat Biotech is also developing India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV). Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine designed to trigger antibodies against the virus. It is currently in Phase II human clinical trials.

