Vitamin B12 is a water soluble vitamin which is essential for our body. It helps our body in various ways – production of red blood cells, DNA, protecting and proper functioning of the nervous system. Vitamin B12 can be obtained from various food sources or from foods that are fortified with vitamin B12. Meat, fish, egg and dairy are natural sources of vitamin B12 along with some plant-based milk. A deficiency of this vitamin can lead to a host of health problems. It is most commonly see in elderly and vegetarians, however, the problems are reversible and can be rectified by having either supplements or improving vitamin B12 intake through diet. Here are some signs of vitamin B12 deficiency that you should know about:

Pale or yellow coloured skin: Vitamin B12 helps in production of red blood cells and DNA a deficiency leads to lack of both which stops cell production and division of red blood cells. This causes a type of anemia called megaloblastic anemia, where the red blood cells produced in your bone marrow are large and fragile and cannot pass into the blood for circulation. This leads to a lack of red blood cells in the body which makes the skin look pale. Since these cells are fragile they also break down easily that leads to an excess of bilirubin and which makes the skin and eyes get a yellow tinge.

Fatigue and weakness: The most common sign of vitamin B12 deficiency is fatigue and weakness. Since the body is unable to make red blood cells it hampers distribution of oxygen and nutrients to every part of the body which makes one fatigued and tired.

Tingling or prickly sensations: Vitamin B12 leads to nerve damage as well. This can occur over time. Vitamin B12 is necessary to produce a fatty substance myelin which surrounds the nerves and form a protection and insulation. Without vitamin B12 there is lack of myelin or it is damaged. This leads to paresthesia, or the sensation of pins and needles, which is similar to a prickling sensation in your hands and feet.

Increases risk of falling: Untreated vitamin B12 deficiency leads to nerve damage that can change one’s gait – the way you walk and move. It can also affect one’s balance and co-ordination making you more prone to falling. It is usually seen in people over the age of 60 with the deficiency. But younger people who are prone to this deficiency can also suffer from the same.

Mouth ulcers and inflammation in oral cavity: Vitamin B12 deficiency can do a lot of havoc to your oral hygiene – ulcers, bad breath, burning and itching sensation in the mouth. Studies have shown that a swollen and inflamed tongue that has long straight lesions on it could be an early sign of vitamin B12 deficiency.

Dizziness and breathlessness: Since deficiency of vitamin B12 leads to a dip in smooth production of red blood cells it leads to dizziness during exertion or make you go breathless.

Vision problem: Deficiency of this vitamin leads to blurred or disturbed vision. This can occur when an untreated B12 deficiency results in nervous system damage to the optic nerve that leads to your eyes.

Mood swings: This is very common among people who suffer from vitamin B deficiency. In fact, low levels of B12 have been linked to mood and brain disorders like depression and dementia.