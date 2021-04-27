In a major relief to the critically-ill Covid patients admitted at Uttar Pradesh government and private hospitals Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that they should be provided Remdesivir injections free of cost. However the private hospitals will have to procure this drug from the manufacturing companies and the market itself. In case Remdesivir is not available in private hospitals and it is essential for the survival of any patient then on the basis of the prescription issued by the hospital the district magistrate and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) can provide this life-saving drug for the concerned patient. Orders