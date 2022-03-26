Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever Case Identified In UK: Avoid Contact With Ticks

The principal carriers of CCHF are Hyalomma ticks.

A woman, who had recently travelled to Central Asia, has been diagnosed with Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that a case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) has been identified in England. A woman, who had recently travelled to Central Asia, has been diagnosed with the viral disease at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The woman is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free Hospital in London, UKHSA said in a release.

Since Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever does not spread easily between people, Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA said, "the overall risk to the public is very low."

Earlier, there have been two cases of CCHF imported to the UK, in 2012 and one in 2014. However, no evidence of onward transmission from either of these cases was reported.

"The principal carriers of CCHF are Hyalomma ticks, these are not established in the UK and the virus has never been detected here in a tick," UKHSA stated.

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever: Causes and symptoms

It is a viral disease usually transmitted by ticks and livestock animals such as cattle, sheep and goats. It is caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family. Domestic animals can become infected by the bite of infected ticks and the virus can remain in their bloodstream for about one week after infection.

Humans can get infected either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter. Most cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in people have occurred in those who were involved in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians.

Human-to-human transmission of CCHF can result from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons. Improper sterilization of medical equipment, reuse of needles and contamination of medical supplies are responsible for hospital-acquired infections of CCHF.

The viral infection can cause sudden onset of symptoms such as fever, myalgia, (muscle ache), dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backache, headache, sore eyes and photophobia (sensitivity to light). Some patients may experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and sore throat early on, followed by sharp mood swings and confusion.

According to WHO, the disease is endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asian countries.

Avoid contact with ticks: UKHSA tells people

UKHSA has advised people living in or visiting endemic areas to use personal protective measures to avoid contact with ticks. Avoiding areas where ticks are abundant at times when they are active, use tick repellents and check clothing and skin carefully for ticks, it said.