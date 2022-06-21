live

Cricket Player Ravichandran Ashwin Tests Positive for COVID-19; India Logs Over 9K New Cases In 24 Hours

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the team after meeting all protocol requirements.

Indian Cricket team's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has tested positive for coronavirus. Ashwin is currently in quarantine and will only join the team for the practice match against Leicestershire after meeting all protocol requirements. Speaking to the media, a BCCI member said, " Ashwin hasn't traveled with the squad to the UK as he has tested positive for COVID-19 before departure. But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match which starts on July 1."

Meanwhile, India has logged a total of 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total tally to 4,33,19,396. The country also saw the death of 17 people, taking the total death count to 5,24,890.

