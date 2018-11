Cranberry sauce might be otherwise harmless, but in case you are on a low-carb diet, it may ruin the diet as recent study has shown that cranberry sauce is absolutely not keto-friendly. This is mainly because of the high sugar content present in cranberry sauce as it itself has a bitter taste.

However, experts have a great alternative plan for those on keto-diet to enable them to use cranberry sauce. They suggest that you can tweak the recipe and make cranberry sauce keto-friendly. They say that combining 1/4 cup unsweetened cranberries, either fresh or thawed along with 1/4 cup of unsweetened raspberries and then adding sweetness to the dish by putting in 1/4 teaspoon of orange zest and a bit of monk fruit, cranberry sauce can be turned friendly for a low-carb diet.

Jessica Tosto, MS, RD, clinical coordinator for the nutrition and dietetics program at Pace University’s College of Health Professions, reportedly said: “Try experimenting with different berries, such as blackberries and raspberries, which are naturally sweeter than cranberries and may not require added sugar.”