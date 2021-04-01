As India prepares to open up its COVID-19 vaccination drive to people above 45 years of age, irrespective of comorbidities today, the Indian Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan discussed the registration modes for all those who want to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. Here’s all that one needs to do — An eligible person can either register for getting the COVID-19 vaccination on www.cowin.gov.in or can directly go for the on-site registration process. According to the official sources, all eligible people can either make an advance appointment on the CoWIN portal or get themselves registered on site after 3 pm on the day. Also Read - Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving first vaccine shot: Precautions to take after getting the first coronavirus jab

Documents Required For On-Site Registration To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

All the eligible people for the COVID-19 vaccination who choose to get themselves registered on-site will have to produce an identity card. The ID card can be — Aadhar Card, Voter ID card, Passport, or even a bank passbook or ration card. Speaking to the media, the health secretary said, “Those who want to go for on-site registration are requested to go to their nearest vaccination center after 3 pm with an identity document. Usually people with Aadhaar Card and voter ID. But you can also produce bank passbook, passport, ration card.” Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine: Woman dies after taking Covishield jab in Jharkhand, fourth death in 10 days

How To Register For The COVID-19 Vaccine Via CoWIN portal

For all those who are trying to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine jab using CoWIN portal, here is a complete guideline. Also Read - Quietly, youths above 18 getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in Chennai: How is it possible?

Step 01: Open the platform (www.cowin.gov.in)

Step 02: Enter your 10-digit mobile number

Step 03: Enter One Time Password (OTP)

Step 04: Registration of Vaccination

Step 05: Add basic information about yourself

Step 06: Book the time slot and date

Step 07: Select a preferred vaccination center — Click ‘Confirm’ after verifying the details for final confirmation on the booking

How To Register For The COVID-19 Vaccine Via Aarogya Setu

For all those who are trying to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine jab using Aarogya Setu App, here is a complete guideline.

Step 01: Download the Aarogya Setu App

Step 02: Find the dashboard ‘Cowin’ and select the ‘Vaccination’ option

Step 03: Tap on the ‘Register Now’ option

Step 04: Enter your 10-digit mobile number

Step 05: Enter One Time Password (OTP)

Step 06: Select a Photo ID proof

Step 07: Add basic information about yourself

Step 08: Click on the ‘vaccination center’ option

Step 09: Book the time slot and date — proceed

India’s Vaccination Drive Against COVID-19

On vaccination coverage of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), the states and the UTs were advised to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries were registered and inoculated under the respective categories. They were also advised to archive incorrect and duplicate entries on the CoWIN platform, identify pockets of low vaccination coverage – health facility, professional association, blocks, districts – for taking corrective action and ensure saturation of vaccination of these groups on priority.

States and UTs were asked to conduct regular reviews of capacity utilization at private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs). They were also asked to undertake GIS analysis of CVCs to identify the need for more such facilities, and address apprehensions of private CVCs regarding vaccine supply and guidelines, the statement said.

No Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

The states and UTs were also advised to ensure that there was no sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage and that their distribution was based on consumption to avoid overstocking or under-stocking at cold chain points and CVCs.

They were asked to conduct regular reviews of vaccine stocks and consumption to identify gap areas and address the same, the ministry said in its statement. The Centre also advised the states and UTs to maintain vaccine wastage at less than one per cent (current National Wastage Percentage being six per cent).

They were asked to ensure timely utilization of available stock to avoid the expiry of vaccines and update the vaccine consumption data on CoWIN and eVIN portals. Dr Sharma assured me that there was no problem with the storage and logistics of the vaccines. He re-emphasized that there was no value in conserving vaccines for the second dose and that states must promptly supply vaccines to all government and private hospitals where there is a demand, the statement stated.

A countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first, and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 to cover people above 60 and those in the age group of 45-59 but with specified co-morbid conditions.