As India prepares to open up its COVID-19 vaccination drive to people above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities today the Indian Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan discussed the registration modes for all those who want to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. Here’s all that one needs to do — An eligible person can either register for getting the COVID-19 vaccination on www.cowin.gov.in or can directly go for the on-site registration process. According to the official sources all eligible people can either make an advance appointment on the CoWIN portal or get themselves registered on site after 3 pm