The Central government had made it mandatory initially for everybody to pre-register on the CoWIN portal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But then a new directive came saying that people can get registered at the hospital or vaccine centre when they got to get the shot. Now in a new directive the government says that health care and frontline workers who were not registered on CoWIN portal for vaccination can now avail it offline after procuring proof of employment from their workplaces. The government has outlined a standard operating procedure in this regard mentioned in an order issued by Delhi