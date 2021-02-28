The Co-WIN portal will be open for registration on March 1, 2021. Day one of the third phase of COVID vaccination registration may supersede all expectations. Notable, this app is an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery in India. In the next phase, people who are above the age of 60 years and those above the age of 45 with comorbidities are most likely to get vaccinated. An official from the Union Healthy ministry stated that senior citizens and those above 45 with comorbidities “will be allowed to self-register via the portal or app only on Monday. Also Read - With 33 positive cases, 3 more COVID-19 clusters identified in Bengaluru

The Co-WIN portal will give people the liberty to book an appointment based on the vaccination centres declared by the states/UTs – with location, dates on which appointment slots are provided. The government has updated the app, which was being used in the initial two phases of the vaccination used to immunize healthcare and frontline workers. However, the officials are still working on the slots and the availability of centres are yet to be worked out.

What Is the Change For COVID-19 Vaccine?

According to media reports, vaccination will not be provided free of charge at the government health facilities. Whereas, people to be vaccinated will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. Vaccines in private hospitals are priced at Rs 150 and additional charges for Rs 100 for service charges will be there, as fixed by the central government on Saturday. Around 27 crore people who are on the list of priority will be vaccinated in the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination. States can use round 10,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS as Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

All About The Co-Win App

With the centre inoculated crores of people, this app helps them identify the target groups and keep track of those who are to be administered the doses. The updated version of the Co-WIN app, called Co-Win 2.0 will have some advanced features, including:

Advanced features of a GPS-enabled setting

A walk-in provision to register yourself for the vaccination

You will be able to make four appointments from one mobile phone

You will be able to select the date and centre of vaccination

How To Register For Co-Win 2.0?

Although the steps are simple to register for Co-WIN 2.0, keep in mind that priority groups will be given the first preference. For the registration: visit the official website of Co-WIN and enter your details as per the portal. Once your registration is complete, details of where and when you will receive the shot will be sent to you.