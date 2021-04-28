As India is getting ready to enter the third phase of immunization against COVID-19 the government on the 28th of April opened registration for vaccination of people above the age of 18 years on multiple platforms such as CoWIN app CoWIN website Aarogya Setu App and Umang App. However within hours the platforms started malfunctioning and many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced trying to register themselves for the jab which is scheduled to begin on May 1. Some of them complained that the portal was not responding while others complained that it