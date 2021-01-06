India is likely to roll out Covid-19 vaccines by January 13 and begin mass vaccination drive soon after that. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a press conference on Tuesday they are “prepared to roll out Covid-19 vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use authorisation date.” Notably the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) approved two vaccines – Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – for restricted emergency use in the country on January 3. To facilitate a smooth roll out of the Coronavirus vaccines the Centre has developed a digital platform name