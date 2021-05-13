India is currently fighting the ferocious second wave of coronavirus, as more and more cases are being registered every day. The shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders, and COVID-19 vaccines have made things worse for the country. People are desperately trying to keep themselves safe amid is an acute health crisis in the country. In an attempt to fight the pandemic, some people have turned to desperate measures. Reports have emerged that some people are using cow dung and cow urine therapy in the belief that this can ward off Covid-19. However, in a recent report, doctors have warned that this practice cannot prevent COVID-19, but can actually trigger the Black Fungus risk in COVID patients. Also Read - Diabetics At High Risk Of Mucormycosis: How to Avoid Fungus Settling In The Nose

Mucormycosis Or Black Fungus Cases Are Rising In India

According to the experts, using cow dung or cow urine can lead to fungal infection, called Mucormycosis or black fungus. Mucormycosis which is also known as the black fungal infection is a new concern for India amid the ongoing health crisis in the country is fighting its biggest battle against novel coronavirus. With a steep rise in the active COVID-19 cases, many states have registered an increase in COVID patients suffering from black fungus. According to the reports, Ahmedabad has been witnessing 10 to 12 new cases of black fungus daily. Other than this Maharashtra, Odisha, Delhi, Gujarat, etc and has also reported cases of recovered COVID patients suffering from black fungus. Also Read - Black Fungus Spreading To More Indian Cities: Six Die In Hyderabad, Meerut Reports 1 Death

Cow Dung Therapy May Lead To Mucormycosis Or Black Fungus

Taking cognizance of the situation which if not controlled now can turn dire for the country, doctors claim that “cow-dung therapy” might increase the chances of people contracting Mucormycosis. Also Read - Shortage Of Anti-Fungal Drug Used To Treat Mucormycosis Raises Concern

“Cow dung is nothing but body waste. Applying cow dung and urine can never boost immunity or protect you from coronavirus. People should consult doctors and stay away from such therapies,” said Dr. Desai, chairperson of the women’s wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Desai further added, “Instead of proving helpful, cow dung would give you other infections, including mucormycosis. Since cow dung also carries several fungi, they may enter the body and infect you. I urge people to be little aware and not put their lives in danger.”

What Is Mucormycosis?

Black fungus is a fungal infection and using cow dung can trigger the infection in your body which can further lead to blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties, and coughing blood. What causes the infection? According to the experts, It is caused by a fungus named mucor, which is found on wet surfaces.

Symptoms Of Mucormycosis Or Black Fungus

In order to fight the new infection, one must be well aware of the warning symptoms of the condition, here are some of the warning symptoms of mucormycosis:

One-sided facial swelling Headache Nasal or sinus congestion Black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of the mouth Fever Partial loss of eyesight Pain under the eyes

Amid the second wave of coronavirus which has swept India, the country has the world’s highest daily number of active COVID-19 deaths. On Thursday, India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities.