Covovax COVID-19 Approved For Kids Aged 7 To 11 Years: Price, Doses, Side Effects And Other Details

Take a look at how much you will have to pay for each Covovax vaccine dose, and what side effects your little one may experience post-vaccination.

Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax has been given emergency use authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to be used for kids aged 7 to 11 years. Covovax is India's homegrown vaccine which has also been given nod for emergency use authorization among older adults. But, before you get your child vaccinated with Covovax shots, take a look at how much you will have to pay for each vaccine dose, and what side effects your little one may experience post-vaccination.

What Is Covovax Vaccine?

This is SII's version of NVX-CoV2373. What is that you may think. Let's put it like this, Covovax is the protein-based Covid-19 vaccine which is developed by Novavax, headquartered in the USA. In August 2020, both the companies announced an agreement under which Novavax had given SII the license to manufacture and supply the vaccine in low- and middle-income countries, which included India.

How Does Covovax Vaccine Work?

Just like any other COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax also targets the spike protein of the virus which is present on its surface. Spike protein is the one that allows the virus to penetrate the human cell, and thus infect the individual.

How does it work? According to the vaccine makers, these modified spike genes are placed in a baculovirus, which is known to infect the insects. This virus is then used for infecting the moth cells, which are carrying the spike gene into the cell. These cells then create the spike proteins, which are harvested. After this, they are sent for purification and then a certain dosage of these spike proteins is used as the vaccine.

What happens after taking the vaccine shot? When an individual takes the vaccine shot, their body is expected to recognise these copies of the spike proteins as a foreign substance and then it builds a shield or immunity against them. When the real virus tries to enter or infect the cell, the body fights is off.

Doses of Covovax COVID Vaccine

The vaccine makers have said that the Covovax COVID-19 vaccine is given the approval for restricted use in emergency situation to fight the infection. It consists of two separate doses of 0.5 ml each. After receiving one dose of the SSI's Covovax vaccine, then the second dose should be administered at 3 weeks after the first dose.

Price Details of Covovax Vaccine

The SII has stated that the price of each dose of the Covovax vaccine will cost between Rs 900 to Rs 225, excluding taxes. The vaccine makers has also said that in addition to these charges, a private hospital can ask up to Rs 150 as service charge.

How Effective Is Covovax?

The vaccine has showed an efficacy of 96.4% against mild to severe disease caused by the COVID-19 virus. It has also managed an efficacy of around 83.4% two weeks after the first dose which is a good sign. Talking about the other variants, the vaccine makers said that the vaccine has showed an efficacy of around 86.3%.

Side Effects of Covovax Vaccine

A recipient of the Covovax vaccine shot can experience these common symptoms post-vaccination:

Mild to moderate headache Tiredness or fatigue Muscle pain Pain in the injection site Mild to moderate fever

However, there is no need to panic over the side effects, they are short-lived and go away in less than 48 hours of the vaccination.

