Covishield Vaccine Side Effects: Loss of Appetite And Other Side Effects Linked With AstraZeneca Vaccine Shot

Covishield Vaccine Side Effects: Loss of Appetite And Other Side Effects Linked With AstraZeneca Vaccine Shot

Four new side effects linked with AstraZeneca also known as Covisheild in India have been listed by the experts. See if you have any of them.

In a recent development, experts have added 4 new side effects that a receipt of AstraZeneca also known as Covishield in India might experience post-vaccination. Side effects of vaccines against deadly coronavirus have been in the limelight ever since the vaccines were first pushed into usage for the common people. With AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, these side effects have always been a little more concerning since some of them can actually turn fatal and lead to the urgent need for hospitalisation. Earlier, some of the recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine had complained about blood clotting and brain fogging post jab. Now, reports have surfaced which show there are some new side effects that are also linked with AstraZeneca's COVID shots. Let's look at each one of them:

Pain In The Legs and Arms

One of the newer side effects of AstraZeneca's is a pain in the arms and legs. Although not everyone who got the jab experienced this uncommon side effect, only a few reports have been registered where the recipients of the Covisheild vaccine jab complained about sudden pain in their joints in the arms and legs.

Loss of Appetite

Another side effect that has been recently added to the already existing list is loss of appetite. According to the reports, some of the AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have reportedly complained about not being able to eat properly after taking the jab or feeling a sense of losing their appetite for a couple of days after getting the vaccine shot.

Nausea

Experiencing nausea or sudden abdominal pain is also among the 4 new side effects of the Covisheild vaccine dose. According to the experts, a recipient of the Covishield or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot may feel certain discomfort in their chest after taking the vaccine shot which can lead to the feeling of vomiting or nausea. This particular side effect is most likely to occur with the first vaccine dose of Covishield or AstraZeneca, rather than the second one.

Viral Influenza-Like Symptoms

Flu-like symptoms such as a fever, chills, and body aches are also very common after taking the vaccine shot, but experts have now warned that a Covisheild recipient may also experience symptoms associated with viral influenza.

Are These Normal?

Above listed side effects linked with the Covishield vaccine are not considered as serious or life-threatening. However, the persistency of these common symptoms can be a bad sign. What are some of the severe side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine shot or Covishield? Expert says, watch out for these blood clots, seizures, intense headaches, and allergic reactions, post-vaccination.

You may like to read