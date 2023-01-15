Covishield, Covaxin Booster Dose: How To Book Your Slot on CoWIN App, Eligibility, Cost and More

As the fears of another COVID wave due to the continuous mutations are mounting in the country, experts are suggesting everyone get vaccinated and also take booster shots to fight the virus infection effectively and stay safe from severe outcomes. In the last couple of weeks, a new COVID wave has hit some countries, triggering a massive surge in daily cases, and death numbers. The few variants which are driving the cases are -- BF.7, XBB.1.5, BQ.1, etc. What is most concerning about these variants is that they come with heavy mutations in their spike protein, which helps them bind better with cells even after the body has attained full immunization against the infection. However, it is important that one realizes why vaccination is important -- it helps a patient deal better with the complications of the viral infection after contracting COVID. And not just the vaccines, it is important to get the booster doses as well.

Taking cognizance of the deteriorating COVID situation in China, USA, Korea, and Japan, Dr. VK Paul, member, Health, Niti Aayog has stated that COVID vaccine booster/ precautionary shots are now available in the nearest vaccination centre. Addressing the media, Dr. Paul said "I appeal to senior citizens to take the precautionary dose."

Who All Are Eligible For Booster Dose?

A booster dose, also known as a precautionary dose of Covishield and Covaxin is available in India for all adults who are above the age of 18 years and have received both vaccine doses against COVID infection. However, it is important to note that there needs to be a certain gap of nine months between the second dose of Covishield or Covaxin and the Covid vaccine booster dose.

Price of Booster Shot

The COVID vaccine dose which the government is urging everyone to take will be available free of cost in the government hospital or centres. However, private hospitals charge a fixed amount according to the vaccine i.e. Covaxin and Covishield.

Registration Process on CoWIN App

No fresh registration is required for booster doses. This is because all the beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN application and a simple login with their registered mobile number is that that is required to enter the space for booking a slot for the booster dose online.

Steps To Register Via CoWIN Portal

Visit cowin.gov.in Select 'Register/Sign in' Enter your registered mobile number to get an OTP Fill in the OTP and you will be logged in to the CoWIN app If you are eligible for the precautionary dose, you will be able to book the vaccination slot Enter your pin and check for the available slots Select your preferred timing and place Download the appointment slip and you are all set.