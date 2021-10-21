Covishield And Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Can Provide You More Than 90% Protection Against Delta Variant

Worried about the Delta variant of COVID-19? Two doses of Covishield and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be 90% effective against the deadly variant.

Amid rising concerns over a possible third wave in India, experts have said that getting immunized is the only way to keep the virus infection at bay. However, some vaccines may not provide you as much protection against the new variants of coronavirus as it was against the first strain of COVID-19. But, taking the vaccine is still important as it will protect you from suffering from the severity of the infection. In support of this, a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has stated that two doses of Covishield and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be 90 per cent effective at preventing deaths from the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here are some key points of the study that you should know.

Covishield And Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines May Be 90% Effective At Preventing Deaths From Delta

The study, using data from the Scotland-wide EAVE II COVID-19 surveillance platform, is the first to show across an entire country how effective vaccines are at preventing death from the Delta variant, the dominant form of the virus in many other countries.

The research team from the Universities of Edinburgh and Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland analysed data from 5.4 million people in Scotland between April 1 and September 27, 2021.

For the study, the researchers found that almost 115,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 through a PCR test conducted in the community, rather than in the hospital, and there were 201 deaths recorded due to the virus.

According to the researchers, the study found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 90 per cent effective and

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield in India, is 91 per cent effective in preventing deaths in people who have been double vaccinated.

Speaking to the media, Professor Aziz Sheikh, Director of the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute said, "With the Delta variant now the dominant strain in many places worldwide and posing a higher risk of hospitalisation than previous variants seen in the UK, it is reassuring to see that vaccination offers such high protection from death very shortly after the second dose." He further added, "If you still have not taken up your offer to be vaccinated, I would encourage you to do so based on the clear benefits it offers."

