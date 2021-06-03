India's first COVID-19 self-test kit — ‘CoviSelf’ made by the Biotechnology company Mylab Discovery Solutions is now available for common people at local pharmacies and online shopping platforms like Flipkart. The ICMR (The Indian Council for Medical Research) had granted approval to the company for the rollout of a self-use rapid home-test kit for Covid-19 which can sow results in just 15 minutes. Designed as the mid-nasal swab test CoviSelf shows results in just 15 minutes. It is priced at Rs 250. Mylab will distribute the self-test kit to 95 per cent of the PIN codes in the county. The