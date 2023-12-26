COVID JN.1 Variant Sweeps Through Karnataka: 7 COVID Deaths Reported In 24hrs, Will Government Impose Restrictions For New Year?

COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Sweeps Through Karnataka: With 7 COVID Deaths, Will Government Impose Restrictions For New Year?

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant News LIVE: Until December 25, there have been a cumulative total of 69 instances of the JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19 reported in the nation, as communicated by sources from the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Karnataka: In the last 24 hours, Karnataka logged a total of 7 deaths due to COVID-19 infections, with a steady spike in daily cases. As per the data, as many as seven people have died in the state due to COVID-19 infection. Of these, genome sequencing has been done for four, and three are of the JN.1 variant. All of them had other comorbidities also.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the current COVID situation due to the newly detected JN.1 variant of the virus in the state is worrisome, however, the health authorities are managing the situation closely with the experts to keep the people safe. The Health Minister said that around 3000 tests were done on Wednesday against the target of 5000 tests per day. The government also revealed that they will be procuring around 20,000 vaccines, to keep the people of the state safe from any worsening situation.

Talking about the preparedness of the state government, Rao also said that there are plans to purchase mobile oxygen concentrator generators that can provide oxygen anywhere if needed. Oxygen plants have also been made functional.

COVID cases are seeing a sharp rise in India. Until December 25, there have been a cumulative total of 69 instances of the JN.1 subvariant of COVID-19 reported in the nation, as communicated by sources from the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Out of these, 34 cases emanated from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana, as per the aforementioned sources.

The overall count of active cases within the country stood at 4,170. Karnataka recorded 436 cases, Kerala reported 3,096 cases, Maharashtra documented 168 cases, Gujarat had 56 cases, and Tamil Nadu registered 139 cases, based on data from the Union Health Ministry.

