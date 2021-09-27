COVID Will End In One Year, World Will Return To Normal Life, Says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

In a recent development, the COVID vaccine maker Pfizer's CEO on Monday said that the world will soon return to normal life as the virus will end in a year.

It's been more than a year now that the world is in the grip of the coronavirus. The deadly virus attack which was first reported from China's Wuhan city has swept the world, leaving millions dead. The virus attacks the respiratory system of the body, thus leading to serious cardiovascular diseases and ultimately death. Experts say that the only way to stay safe from the infection is by staying away from the crowd, as no one really knows how and when one can catch the virus. But how long will this remain? is there is no end? Speaking to the media, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has rested these rising questions about the end of the pandemic. He said that the world will soon return to normal life as the virus will end in a year. However, Bourla added that the need for annual jabs is a must to stay safe from future outbreaks of this virus. "Within a year I think we will be able to come back to normal life," Bourla was quoted as saying in an interview with a leading news organisation.

What Is The Future?

Talking about the future outbreaks due to variants of the COVID-19, Albert Bourla said, "I don't think that this means that the variants will not continue coming, and I don't think that this means that we should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations," Bourla said. "But that, again, remains to be seen." Bourla's statement comes a week after Moderna chief Stephane Bancel said that the pandemic will get over in a year.

COVID May Linger As An Endemic

Not just the vaccine makers against COVID-19, even former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Scott Gottlieb has said that the current wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta coronavirus variant is going to be the end of Covid, but it may linger around as an endemic.

What Should One Do To Prevent Getting Infected In Future?

Coronavirus is not leaving us completely, however, experts say that the intensity of the infection will lower down. Speaking to the media, Bourla said that the best way to stay safe from future pandemics is by getting annual coronavirus vaccine shots. "The most likely scenario for me is that because the virus is spread all over the world, that it will continue seeing new variants that are coming out," Bourla said. He further noted, "Also we will have vaccines that will last at least a year, and I think the most likely scenario is annual vaccination, but we don't know really, we need to wait and see the data."

Booster Shots Against COVID-19

As many fully vaccinated people are also catching the infection, the need for booster doses is now in talks. Last week, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Rochelle Walensky authorised the distribution of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 booster shots for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings. However, a slew of scientists and the World Health Organization (WHO ) has strongly opposed the widespread rollout of booster shots, saying wealthier nations should give extra doses to countries with minimal vaccination rates.

(With inputs from IANS)

