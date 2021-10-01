Covid Virus Not Likely To Become Endemic Anytime Soon, May Persist Longer: WHO Official

With the scare of the third wave looming large, WHO official has said that the Covid-19 is not yet endemic. Read on to know if you should be worried.

Ever since Covid-19 came into being, people have been waiting for the deadly disease to become endemic. However, experts believe that the coronavirus pandemic has not reached the endemic stage yet despite the situation improving over the past few months. In a recent interview with PTI, WHO official Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that the Covid virus may continue to transmit for a "very long time."

Emphasizing the importance of continuing to take precautionary measures to curb the risk, the South-East Asian region's regional director said that there is a need to get to a situation where "we are in control of the virus, and not the virus in control of us."

What Is An Endemic?

The endemic stage occurs when a community learns to live with a virus, as opposed to the epidemic stage, which occurs when a population is overwhelmed by the virus. Singh told PTI that populations where more people have been previously infected and where vaccine coverage is high are predicted to be less affected by the virus in the future than other populations.

Covid-19 Not An Endemic Yet, May Continue For Long

According to Singh, the COVID-19 virus is predicted to keep spreading for a long time. The number of factors will determine whether the virus becomes endemic in the long run, the most important of which is the community's level of immunity, which comes from both vaccination and previous infection. Although eradication is unlikely, we can take steps to minimise or reduce deaths, hospitalizations, tragedy, and social, economic, and health-related losses caused by the pandemic. According to current information, global protection levels are still low, and most people are still vulnerable to the virus.

"WHO continues to recommend a strong public health response based on risk assessment, and for people to continue to protect themselves by getting vaccinated, maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, cleaning hands and following respiratory hygiene."

What About Covid-19 Third Wave?

As per the expert, the intensity of the surge will be determined by all of us. She said that it will be difficult for the virus to infect enough individuals to trigger another wave if we all continue to stick to public health and social measures and vaccinate individuals as quickly as feasible. She continued that there is adequate evidence from worldwide experience that public health and social policies work, even against Variants of Concern that are spreading more quickly, and that these approaches are crucial to restricting COVID-19 transmission and lowering mortality.

To be effective, public health and social initiatives must be executed correctly and on time, and they must be adjusted to local circumstances and situations. In her opinion, this is also the moment for countries to learn from the pandemic and enhance their health systems.

(with inputs from agencies)

