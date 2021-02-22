Researchers have detected thousands of genetic variants of SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in India. One of these variants is spreading “a lot more” in the southern states of the country, according researchers and scientists at the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB). They have also expressed the need for closer surveillance to understand its spread properly, as Covid-19 cases resurge in the country. Also Read - Indian Covid-19 strains could be more infectious, cause re-infection: Warns AIIMS chief

Experts at CSIR-CCMB analysed more than 5,000 coronavirus variants detected in the country and their evolution over the course of the pandemic. They found that a few of these variants are spreading more in certain states in India, mostly in the southern region.

CSIR-CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra, who is also a corresponding author of the study, said in a release that the N440K Covid variant is spreading a lot more in southern states. He added that accurate and timely detection of new variants that may show greater infectivity or worse clinical symptoms will be extremely important to preempt disastrous consequences.

Some mutated Covid-19 variants, particularly those with immune-escape E484K mutation and the N501Y mutation, have set alarm bells ringing in other countries. But their prevalence in India has been reported to be low so far. The CSIR-CCMB Director, however, suggested that their apparent low prevalence might be because not enough sequencing has been done. “More coronavirus genomes need to be sequenced across the country to accurately identify the emergence of these and other new variants,” asserted Dr Mishra.

Specially, mutations in the spike protein of the virus has fuelled concerns. The spike protein binds to ACE2 receptors on human cells, enabling the virus to enter and infect human cells.

According to Dr Divya Tej Sowpati, a co-corresponding author of this study, mutations in this protein can “increase viral transmission rates by enhancing its affinity to human receptors.” She cautioned that some of these variants could also be immune-escape and cause re-infection.

Earlier in December, a research team from CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), New Delhi had revealed that at least 19 genetic variants of the virus found in India have evolved to dodge antibodies, suggesting the possibility of reinfection. The N440K variant was found in 2.1 per cent of the gene sequences in the country.

Several Indian states – including Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chattisgarh, MP, J&K – have been witnessing a surge in Covid cases since the past few days. The number of Maharashtra’s daily corona cases has crossed 4,000. In view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the state government has issued fresh restrictions banning religious, social and political gatherings starting February 22.