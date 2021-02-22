Researchers have detected thousands of genetic variants of SARS-CoV2 the virus that causes Covid-19 in India. One of these variants is spreading “a lot more” in the southern states of the country according researchers and scientists at the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB). They have also expressed the need for closer surveillance to understand its spread properly as Covid-19 cases resurge in the country. Experts at CSIR-CCMB analysed more than 5000 coronavirus variants detected in the country and their evolution over the course of the pandemic. They found that a few of these variants are spreading more