The most important finding of the study was that there were no deaths in case of COVID infection after vaccination.

Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi has released the results of a post-vaccination study of healthcare workers across India. The results showed that COVID vaccines provided protection in more than 95% of the recipients and that post-vaccination infections (PVIs) occurred in only 4.28% of the vaccinated healthcare workers. The finding also showed that only 90 cases or 0.28% of cases required hospitalization, with only three cases 0.009% requiring ICU admission. The most important finding of the study was that there were no deaths in case of COVID infection after vaccination. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Here’s Why Some People Suffer Severe Side Effects After Taking COVID-19 Vaccines

The study that took place over four and a half months, from January 16 to May 30, 2021, covered 31,621 healthcare workers who had received either both doses or the first dose only of the Covishield and Covaxin Covid vaccines. While Covishield was administered to 28,918 HCWs (91.45%), the remaining 2703 (8.55%) received Covaxin. Out of these, 25,907 or 81.9% participants were fully vaccinated, having received both doses of the vaccine, while 5,714 or 18.1% had received only the first dose. Also Read - 125-Yr-Old Varanasi Man Gets Covid-19 Vaccine, Reveals His Secrets of Longevity

Out of the fully vaccinated workers, 1061 or 4.09% reported post-vaccination infections, while 294 or 5.14% of the partly vaccinated workers tested positive. The incidence of PVI in those who had been administered Covishield was 4.32% and in those who had received Covaxin was 3.85%. The majority of infections occurred after two weeks of the last vaccination dose, at an average of 6 weeks. The maximum infections occurred in April and May 2021, during the second wave, according to a statement released by the hospital. Also Read - 37-Year-Old Manipur Woman Dies Within Hours After Taking First Dose Of Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine

The findings of the study are under consideration for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal, it said.

Dr. K Hariprasad, President – Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals Group, claimed that this is one of the largest cohorts of vaccinated healthcare workers (HCWs) analyzed in the country, so far. The healthcare workers covered under the study were from 43 units of the Apollo Hospitals group across 24 cities in the country, and include doctors, nursing, paramedical as well as support and administrative staff, he said.

The role of vaccines in our fight against Covid-19

The study highlights the role of vaccines in our fight against Covid-19. Commenting on the study, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “This study reiterates the fact that our mainstay against Covid-19 is mass vaccination. Vaccines are not only safe, but they also help prevent severe manifestations of Covid-19 and will help save lives. The results of this large study across India make for a compelling case for citizens above the age of 18 to come forth and get vaccinated in order for us as a country to tide over the Covid-19 crisis”.

“With greater availability of the vaccines in the coming weeks, the number of vaccines administered each day should increase. We should aim, to vaccinate 5 million Indians per day consistently. The main conclusions from the study are that post-vaccination infections are usually minor and vaccination helps to prevent severe infection, ICU admissions, and death,” he added.

Despite the high infection rate during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the vaccinated health care workers were protected, noted SV Kiran, Senior Vice President & Head – Human Resources, Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals Group.

COVID precautions must even when fully vaccinated

While the study emphasizes the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are effective, it is important to continue with COVID safe behaviour even when fully vaccinated such as wearing a mask, sanitizing hands, maintaining appropriate social distance, and avoiding crowds – Dr Hariprasad pointed out.