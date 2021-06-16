Apollo Hospitals New Delhi has released the results of a post-vaccination study of healthcare workers across India. The results showed that COVID vaccines provided protection in more than 95% of the recipients and that post-vaccination infections (PVIs) occurred in only 4.28% of the vaccinated healthcare workers. The finding also showed that only 90 cases or 0.28% of cases required hospitalization with only three cases 0.009% requiring ICU admission. The most important finding of the study was that there were no deaths in case of COVID infection after vaccination. The study that took place over four and a half months from