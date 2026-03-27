'COVID vaccines can cause blood clots surge like never before...': McCullough reveals dangerous side effects of mRNA vaccines

Can COVID vaccines cause severe blood clots among the recipients? As cases of newly detected COVID variant is on the rise, a recent study warns that mRNA vaccines are linked to increased blood clots. Read on to know more about this serious side effect of COVID vaccines.

While the world is dependent on COVID-19 vaccines to keep the mankind safe from the severe affects of SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus infection, a recent study has revealed that these vaccines have some severe side effects that can trigger health complications and even death.

Dr McCullough presented findings from a large autopsy series, stating that in 73.9% of examined post-vaccine deaths, mRNA COVID vaccines were considered the likely cause, a claim that has sparked intense debate in the medical community.

The U.S. Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations held a crucial hearing titled "The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines." Top medical experts and legal voices testified, including Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Jordan Vaughn, Dr James Thorp, Dr Joel Wallskog, Attorney Aaron Siri and Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Are COVID Vaccines Unsafe? Side Effects of mRNA Vaccines Listed

COVID vaccines can prevent one individual from suffering the severe symptoms of the virus, however, with continuous mutations, these virus strains gain the ability to evade vaccine induced immunity - and this is exactly when the vaccines' efficacy comes under question.

While vaccines are important to keep severe COVID complications at bay, it does come with some side effects. According to the recent studies, here is the complete list of COVID vaccine side effects you should check:

After getting the jab one may experience numbness, pain and discomfort for sometime. Temporary rise in body temperature (fever and body ache) Fatigue and tiredness as the body takes sometime to adapt to the new immunity strength.

While these are the common side effects of the virus, there are some claims that stated that after taking the jab a person may also experience some other Health troubles that includes: Rapid heart rate, breathing issues, skin issues, and most importantly some studies have claimed that these mRNA vaccines are linked to increased blood clots - a primary cause of heart and cardiac problems.

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But before we get deeper into this, let us understand more about these mRNA vaccines and their efficacy status.

What Is COVID-19: Understanding The Deadly Threat That Claimed Millions of Lives

In the year 2019, a viral threat emerged in the world - SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19. The virus with the ability to mutate faster than any other viral threats soon became a global cause of concern, forcing the World Health Organization (WHO) to announce it as a pandemic. The virus spreads to almost every corners of the world, triggering severe cases, deaths and damaged the entire healthcare system.

From causing sudden drop in oxygen levels to severe pneumonia, the COVID-19 virus is the worst health battle that mankind has fought till date.

According to the WHO, as of 2026, the world has recorded a total of 110 billions deaths due to COVID virus so far.

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