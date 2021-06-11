The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in 2019 from Wuhan. Since then, the virus infection has claimed millions of lives across the globe. In India, the infection has wreaked havoc. It was earlier this year, that the vaccination against the COVID-19 kickstarted for people over the age of 18 in the country. Experts say immunization against the infection is the only sword to ward off the deadly virus. While the news about vaccination for all has raised hopes for people vulnerable to the infection, there are some major concerns about the side effects post-COVIDD vaccination. Yes, many vaccine receivers have complained about some side effects that they suffered after taking the jab. Also Read - 125-Yr-Old Varanasi Man Gets Covid-19 Vaccine, Reveals His Secrets of Longevity

Are Post-COVID Vaccination Side Effects Common?

Temporary side effects including headache, fatigue, and fever are signs the immune system is revving up — a normal response to vaccines. And they’re common. “The day after getting these vaccines, I wouldn’t plan anything that was strenuous physical activity,” said Dr Peter Marks, the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, who experienced fatigue after his first dose. Also Read - The Impact of COVID-19 On Your Heart: Here's What The Expert Says

Why Some People Suffer Severe COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Here’s what’s happening: The immune system has two main arms, and the first kicks in as soon as the body detects a foreign intruder. White blood cells swarm to the site, prompting inflammation that’s responsible for chills, soreness, fatigue, and other side effects. This rapid-response step of your immune system tends to wane with age, one reason younger people report side effects more often than older adults. Also, some vaccines simply elicit more reactions than others. Also Read - 37-Year-Old Manipur Woman Dies Within Hours After Taking First Dose Of Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine

Does Everyone Suffer These Side Effects Post-COVID Vaccination?

Side effects post-COVID vaccination are extremely common among the ones who are taking the jab. That said, everyone reacts differently. If you didn’t feel anything a day or two after either dose, that doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t working. Behind the scenes, the shots also set in motion the second part of your immune system, which will provide real protection from the virus by producing antibodies.

What Are Some Of The Severe Side-Effects Of COVID-19 Jab?

As the immune system activates, it also sometimes causes temporary swelling in lymph nodes, such as those under the arm. Women are encouraged to schedule routine mammograms ahead of COVID-19 vaccination to avoid a swollen node being mistaken for cancer. Not all side effects are routine. But after hundreds of millions of vaccine doses administered around the world — and intense safety monitoring — few serious risks have been identified.

Blood Clot

One of the most unusual and serious side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine jab, which has been reported from various corners is — Blood clotting. However, according to the data, a tiny percentage of people who got vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson reported an unusual type of blood clot. Some countries reserved those shots for older adults but regulatory authorities say the benefits of offering them still outweigh the risks.

Allergic Reactions

One of the other serious side-effect of post-COVID vaccination is also allergic reactions. Many people have occasionally complained about having suffered from serious allergic reactions. What should one do in this case? The vaccine makers have asked to stick around for about 15 minutes after getting any type of COVID-19 vaccine — to ensure any reaction can be promptly treated. Also, check the ingredients of the vaccines and never take the jab if you are allergic to any of the ingredients present in the vaccine.

Heart Inflammation

Finally, authorities are trying to determine whether temporary heart inflammation that can occur with many types of infections also might be a rare side effect after the mRNA vaccines, the kind made by Pfizer and Moderna.

India Fighting COVID-19 Second Wave

India reported its highest single-day spike of 6,148 deaths, pushing the toll to 3,59,676. The country recorded 94,052 new cases taking the tally to 2,91,83,121. The active cases have reduced to 11,67,952 comprising 4% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.77%.

(With inputs from Agencies)