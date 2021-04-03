The vaccination drive is successfully running its course in the country. Even the Centre is trying to come up with different initiatives to exponentially expand the countrywide vaccination drive amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. Although the vaccines have come as a ray of hope amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, some groups are believed to be more at risk of illnesses, including pregnant women. According to CDC, “pregnant women with COVID-19 are at a high risk of developing severe illnesses that can result in ICU admission.” One of the reasons why Covid-19 vaccines are also being considered unsafe for pregnant women. But a new study suggests that Covid-19 vaccination can prompt a strong immune response in babies. Also Read - "4th Wave In Delhi" warns Arvind Kejriwal: Asks for Mass Immunization in the State

Covid-19 vaccine in 3rd Trimester Can Transfer Antibodies To Baby

A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that mothers who get vaccinated against coronavirus earlier in their third trimester are more likely to transfer antibodies to their newborn babies that can protect with from the infection. The small study analyzed the blood of 27 pregnant women from Northwestern Medicine in Illinois, the US, who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in their 3rd trimester and the umbilical cord blood of their 28 newborns.

The researchers found that after vaccination, these women mounted a robust immune response suggesting that the vaccine will protect pregnant women from Covid-19. It was even more effective if there was latency between vaccination and delivery was longer as it would allow an effective transfer of Covid antibodies to the newborn baby.

Second Dose Of Covid Vaccine Right Before Delivery Is Also Showed A Positive Result

As per the results of the small study, only three infants, including the set of twins, did not develop positive antibodies at birth, and those two women had received their first vaccine less than three weeks prior to delivery. The likelihood to transfer antibodies to their baby was also high among women who received the second dose of the vaccine before they delivered.

Emily Miller, Assistant Professor and physician at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said, “This just gives extra fuel for people who are on the fence or just think, ‘Maybe I’ll wait until after I deliver. We strongly recommend you get the vaccine while pregnant. But if you’re fearing vaccination might harm the baby, these data tell us quite the opposite. The vaccine is a mechanism to protect your baby, and the sooner you get it, the better.”

Another published research found similar findings in 10 umbilical cord samples. The team found that pregnant women who get vaccinated in the first or second trimester may also lead to the higher efficiency of antibody transfer. However, more research is required to determine how well or how long the passively transferred antibodies will continue to protect the babies post-delivery.

(with inputs from IANS)