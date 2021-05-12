Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, recently got an approval on Tuesday to start the clinical trials on children between the ages 2 and 18. Scientists will enroll 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. According to PTI, the drug maker’s anti-Covid vaccine was recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial. Also Read - Detecting Severe COVID-19 Disease Early On: Unique Immune Response Holds The Key

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) deliberated that Bharat-Biotech should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trials before proceeding to phase III. It is to ensure the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in children aged 2 to 18 years.

The vaccine developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is currently being administered in India's ongoing Covid-19 immunization drive. The drug maker on Tuesday confirmed that this will not interrupt the steady supply of Covaxin in the country, which is being supplied to 18 states including Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and more.