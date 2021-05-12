Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech recently got an approval on Tuesday to start the clinical trials on children between the ages 2 and 18. Scientists will enroll 525 subjects at various sites including AIIMS Delhi AIIMS Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur. According to PTI the drug maker’s anti-Covid vaccine was recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) deliberated that Bharat-Biotech should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trials before proceeding to phase III. It is