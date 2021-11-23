COVID Vaccination Of Children Likely To Start In January, NTAGI To Discuss On Booster Dose For Adults

India is also closely watching the progress of Covid vaccination among children in other countries.

According to sources, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) will be discussing COVID-19 vaccine policy for children in its next meeting.

When is COVID-19 vaccination for children starting in India? This could be one of the questions most frequently asked to healthcare professionals in India these days. India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January 2021 inoculating the health care workers and front-line workers first. With time, it was expanded to include citizens above the age of 60, and then those more than 45 years of age and eventually young adults above 18 years of age. COVID-19 inoculation for children in the country is likely to start from January next year, prioritising those with comorbidities or health conditions. All other kids eligible for vaccination may be able to get the shot by March 2022, a media report stated.

According to the report, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) will be holding a meeting in the next two weeks to discuss COVID-19 vaccination for children across India. The government's top advisory group on immunisation will also draw up a comprehensive plan for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for adults, a news channel said quoting sources.

COVID-19 vaccines for kids available in India

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been recommended by the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 for use in children 2-18 years. However, it is yet to get the final emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The Hyderabad-based company had completed Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of age in September and submitted the trial data to the national drugs regulator in the beginning of October. Trial results have shown that the safety and immunogenicity of the indigenous vaccine are almost the same in children, as adults above 18-years of age.

While India's drug regulator has approved Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine Zy-CoV-D for emergency use in children between 12-17 years, the government is concerned that supplies of three-dose vaccine may not be adequate to start inoculating children. Hence, COVID vaccination for kids is likely to begin only after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin receives the final nod from the DCGI.

India is also closely watching the progress of Covid vaccination among children in other countries, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general (DG) Balram Bhargava. Speaking at a research showcase at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow on Saturday, the expert said that the evaluation is being done indigenously.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters for adults

After the US approved additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, other nations are also following suit. In India, the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be rolled out in a phase-wise manner, starting from elders and older adults with comorbidities.

You may like to read

But some experts argue that India does not need COVID-19 booster dose at the moment as two doses can offer sufficient protection.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava told PTI on Monday noted that there is still no scientific evidence to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19. He underlined that the completion of second dose for India's adult population is the priority for the government for now.

According to official reports, around 43% of the eligible population in the country have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 and around 82% have received the first dose of the vaccine.