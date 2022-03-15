COVID Vaccination For 12-14 Starts Tomorrow; Govt Issues Guidelines For Children

COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 12-14 is all set to begin tomorrow. Read on to know the latest guidelines issued by the Indian government.

Starting on Wednesday, India will expand its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to include children aged 12 to 14. The children will be given the Corbevax vaccine, which is made in Hyderabad by Biological E. In the light of this drive, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Monday, "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform you that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses."

Guidelines For COVID Vaccination Drive For Children Aged 12-14

Now, in the latest statement released on 14 March 2022, the government of India issued new guidelines regarding the vaccination drive. The drive is all set to start from 16 March 2022 as part of Phase V of the covid-19 vaccination drive. Pre-existing vaccination criteria will be strictly followed, and vaccination crews will be provided with anaphylaxis kits.

The age groups that will benefit have been grouped into two categories: 12 to 13 years old and 13 to 14 years old. The vaccine will only be given to children above the age of 12 years old, regardless of their position on the CoWIN site. Anyone born before March 15, 2010, is ineligible.

The following are the vaccination guidelines issued by the Government of India for children aged 12 to 14 years:

Vaccination is compulsory for all beneficiaries aged 12 to 14

Vaccination appointments can be reserved using the Cowin site

There are also registration facilities on-site

What Experts Have To Say?

Dr Vaidehi Dande, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Symbiosis Hospital says, "Vaccination for children would be done in a staggered manner. The first priority would be to children who are at risk of complications due to covid infection Eg those with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory illness and then to adolescents and then younger children. Immunisation of all children in all age groups would take many months and may take up to a year or so. So this should not be criteria for sending them to schools and engaging in other social activities. At the same time, immunization of children as and when it is available to them must be ensured."

Despite the fact that India had included adolescents in the COVID vaccination push. The government has chosen to expand COVID immunisation coverage to younger children as most states reopen schools and move to an offline-only mode. The decision was taken after the Drugs Controller General of India had approved vaccinations for the 12-17 year age group.

