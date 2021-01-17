Fever dry cough and tiredness are the most common symptoms of Covid-19 according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Other less common coronavirus symptoms include loss of taste or smell aches and pains headache sore throat nasal congestion red eyes diarrhoea or a skin rash. However an increasing number of patients are also suffering from strange symptoms like Covid tongues and mouth ulcers which are not yet listed by the WHO as Covid-19 symptoms said an epidemiologist. Tim Spector professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London said in a tweet that he is seeing more and more patients with